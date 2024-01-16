SA20 I Twitter lauds Malan-Hermann carnage as Curran’s heroic innings in vain in Cape Town
In an absolute nail-biting encounter at the Newlands, Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated MICT by 4 runs, making it their first win this season. The SEC innings was powered by a splendid 138 partnership by Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann who helped their side to reach the total of 202/2
MICT openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton did something similar to that of the last games and cruised through the powerplay. At the powerplay, MICT were 64/0 with the duo punishing the SEC bowlers with blazing boundaries and sixes. Ryan Rickelton has been a revelation in the two games he has played and scored a brilliant 50 off 24 balls with MICT looking a tad helpless hoping for a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the Rickelton carnage ceased as Ottniel Baartman gave SEC their first breakthrough and broke the 108 runs opening stand. THe MICT batting looked shaky thereafter with three quick dismissals of van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis and English star Liam Livingstone with the scorecard at 124/4 in 13 overs. Baartman picked up his third wicket as the hosts hoped to recover from the damage. With Sam Curran and Pollard in the crease, SEC produced quality good bowling, courtesy of Marco Jensen and Liam Dawson, restricting MI to 151/4 in 16 overs. But the Curran-Pollard duo looked optimistic in the run chase while their team cruised to 177/4 in 18 overs with Pollard’s dismissal in the same over breaking the crucial partnership of 53 runs. Meanwhile, Connor Esterhuizen and Curran showed utmost grit but unfortunately succumbed to Baartman’s brilliant last over. This is the first win of the season for the defending champion.
What a match!
SA20 : *Produces a thriller*— Akif #Smithian (@glazedakif) January 16, 2024
Entire Cricket Twitter : *Erupts*
And I was supposed to believe this is a waste of cricket eh?
Mind games
Kieron Pollard trying to play mind games to slow things down juicing down every piece of experience he has.#SA20— Ankit Dubey (@Tweefusion) January 16, 2024
Will he risk
Dawson to Pollard.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 16, 2024
Will he risk so early. Long on has to be straight.
Do not miss out on the arm ball, drag on. Jai Mata Di.#SA20
Just a prediction
🗞️ Future Headline 🗞️— Trader1137 (@Trader1137) January 16, 2024
Dewald Brevis, 43, retires from all formats after CSA finally concede he is not the new AB de Villiers #SA20
Lol
Pollard asking for proud sponsor of the tournament logo to be removed EC boys are doing the most I guess😆 #betway #SA20— MOS🌻MA (@kgadiYaCricket) January 16, 2024
Defenitely unlucky
Sam Curran is definitely unlucky for #MICT #sa20— 1064 CE Vishal Sharma (@1064Ce13265) January 16, 2024
Psychological game
I like the psychological game being played by Vern and others please call them Mumbai Indian CapeTown😂😂😂 can’t deceive us where the money coming from #SA20 #MICTvSEC— Masterchief (@nadinzo) January 16, 2024
Miss you gentleman
Miss you AB THE Gentleman— Kumar Ashitt (@KumarAshitt) January 16, 2024
Film they dont want to see
Five rubbers on the handle....the film we dont want to see... #SA20— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 16, 2024
Next de Kock
Ryan Rickelton 🇿🇦 Lefty WK Opener— Farman Ali 🇵🇰 (@iamFarman36) January 16, 2024
In SA20, 2024
1) 87 (51)
2) 98 (49)
3) 58 (33)
South Africa find next de Kock ❤️.
Story about SA Team
Kallis = De Villiers
De Villiers = De Kock
De Kock = Rickelton#SA20 #South_Africa #ABD pic.twitter.com/NE3eIC7es7