SA20 I Twitter lauds Malan-Hermann carnage as Curran’s heroic innings in vain in Cape Town





‌Opting to bat first, South Eastern Cape had a cracking start with 53/0 at the end of powerplay. Openers Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann looked cautious while facing MICT star bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran. However, Malan-Hermann had few miscommunications running between the wickets while MICT fielders missed out on two direct hits which would have cost SEC their first dismissal. Both Malan and Hermann accelerated further with a brilliant 96 opening partnership with the scorecard at 96/0.after 10 overs. The SEC openers have provided an excellent start while the surface is not a belter and this partnership proved vital. Meanwhile MICT bowlers needed to break this stand and pick wickets if they were to restrict them to a chaseable total.Unfortunately, they were unable to with Liam Livingstone conceded 22 runs in the 12th over with the scorecard spurring to a mammoth 130/0 in 12 overs. With two splendid half centuries by both the openers, SEC aimed to put a big total on board. Meanwhile, MICT skipper Keiron Pollard came in to bowl in the 13th over and gave the first breakthrough dismissing Malan, breaking the enormous opening stand of 138 runs. But it was all smiles for the SEC batters as they raced through and scored a mighty 202/2 in 20 overs. The star of the SEC batting was Jordan Hermann with a splendid ton off 60 balls with a strike rate of 161.

MICT openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton did something similar to that of the last games and cruised through the powerplay. At the powerplay, MICT were 64/0 with the duo punishing the SEC bowlers with blazing boundaries and sixes. Ryan Rickelton has been a revelation in the two games he has played and scored a brilliant 50 off 24 balls with MICT looking a tad helpless hoping for a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the Rickelton carnage ceased as Ottniel Baartman gave SEC their first breakthrough and broke the 108 runs opening stand. THe MICT batting looked shaky thereafter with three quick dismissals of van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis and English star Liam Livingstone with the scorecard at 124/4 in 13 overs. Baartman picked up his third wicket as the hosts hoped to recover from the damage. With Sam Curran and Pollard in the crease, SEC produced quality good bowling, courtesy of Marco Jensen and Liam Dawson, restricting MI to 151/4 in 16 overs. But the Curran-Pollard duo looked optimistic in the run chase while their team cruised to 177/4 in 18 overs with Pollard’s dismissal in the same over breaking the crucial partnership of 53 runs. Meanwhile, Connor Esterhuizen and Curran showed utmost grit but unfortunately succumbed to Baartman’s brilliant last over. This is the first win of the season for the defending champion.

