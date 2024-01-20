More Options

ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gurbaz’s splendid innings cruising DC to triumph over MI Emirates in Dubai

Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 7 wickets to win their first game in the International League T20 and opening their account with two points. Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored the crucial match-winning innings of 81 runs to help DC win their first game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Opting to bowl first did not work well for the Dubai Capitals as MI Emirates were off to a flying start after losing opener Will Smeed early. At the powerplay, MI scored 75/1 with a blazing half-century by Muhammed Waseem. But the MI batting did not accelerate further, losing a few crucial wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Nicholas Pooran. Aussie star Tim David powered the MI batting thereafter and scored a crucial 27 off 22. But the 10th over bowled by Sikandar Raza was pivotal for DC as MI batting was derailed and they were unable to get back any sort of momentum. The MI franchise slipped from 79 for 1 in the 7th over to 140 for 8 in the 19th, before some late hitting from David took them to 159. Raza showed his composure and was splendid with his bowling figure of 3/21.

Dubai Capitals opener David Warner and Afghan swashbuckler Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave DC a cracking start in the first over up until Warner’s departure in the 2nd over. But the MI bowlers did not have any hope to get back to the game as they were shattered facing Gurbaz-Jake Fraser-McGurk who batted for a 114-run partnership. Although the defending side managed to get the better of the two in the 11th and 13th over respectively, the damage was already done. Gurbaz's blazing 81 off 39 was enough to steamroll the Emirates as Sam Billings and Rovman Powell carried the side past the finishing line in the end.

