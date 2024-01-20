ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gurbaz’s splendid innings cruising DC to triumph over MI Emirates in Dubai
Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 7 wickets to win their first game in the International League T20 and opening their account with two points. Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored the crucial match-winning innings of 81 runs to help DC win their first game at the Dubai International Stadium.
Dubai Capitals opener David Warner and Afghan swashbuckler Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave DC a cracking start in the first over up until Warner’s departure in the 2nd over. But the MI bowlers did not have any hope to get back to the game as they were shattered facing Gurbaz-Jake Fraser-McGurk who batted for a 114-run partnership. Although the defending side managed to get the better of the two in the 11th and 13th over respectively, the damage was already done. Gurbaz's blazing 81 off 39 was enough to steamroll the Emirates as Sam Billings and Rovman Powell carried the side past the finishing line in the end.
Finally
A wicket.. FINALLY 🙏— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) January 20, 2024
Boult takes the big wicket of Fraser-McGurk. #OneFamily #MIEmirates #DCvMIE
Enjoying both
I'm enjoying sa20 and the il20 is dull— Mohammed Mirza (@singa26) January 20, 2024
Will be more successful
When I heared the news about SA20 and IL20. I thought IL20 will be more successful. Because il20 had advantage of 9 overseas players. I thought it will be tough for SA to produce so many young talents. But I am happy to be proven wrong— Nikhil Katara (@NikhilK69667549) January 20, 2024
Great season
It’s going on for 1 week too many IMO. The final should have been last week before the IL20 and SA20. Been a great season otherwise.— Craig-David (@CraigGodders) January 20, 2024
Need asap
An IL20 club needs to get on the phone to weathrald asap, capitalise on this incredible form in a tournament who have some pretty average players.— zamps v1 🐦 (@zampaa69) January 20, 2024
Might be
PSL will survive bcoz of political reasons . IL20 will survive bcoz of fixing reasons— leamingtonspasingh (@leamingtonspas1) January 20, 2024
The owner
Dubai capitals owns Poacher, fraud franchise MI Emirates. pic.twitter.com/BrKq1VOdHc— Vaibhav (@David_dunnn) January 20, 2024
Flying and taking
𝘠𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘴𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘸𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘪 😉🍿— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 20, 2024
Gurbaz is flying & taking @Dubai_Capitals to a rollicking win along with him!#DCvMIE #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/EoxdBqy0Ar
Fabulous knock
Fabulous Knock. 24th T20 Half-Century for @RGurbaz_21 59*(27).@Dubai_Capitals #ILT20 #DCvMIE— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 20, 2024