ILT20 | Twitter lauds Gurbaz’s splendid innings cruising DC to triumph over MI Emirates in Dubai

‌ Opting to bowl first did not work well for the Dubai Capitals as MI Emirates were off to a flying start after losing opener Will Smeed early. At the powerplay, MI scored 75/1 with a blazing half-century by Muhammed Waseem. But the MI batting did not accelerate further, losing a few crucial wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Nicholas Pooran. Aussie star Tim David powered the MI batting thereafter and scored a crucial 27 off 22. But the 10th over bowled by Sikandar Raza was pivotal for DC as MI batting was derailed and they were unable to get back any sort of momentum. The MI franchise slipped from 79 for 1 in the 7th over to 140 for 8 in the 19th, before some late hitting from David took them to 159. Raza showed his composure and was splendid with his bowling figure of 3/21.