‌IND vs BAN | Twitter abuzz after Maruf Mridha stuns Indian prodigies with unique celebration in the U-19 World Cup 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Its never a dull moment in sport when two fierce rivals face off against each other on the grandest stages. The India and Bangladesh encounter in the U-19 World Cup saw a similar moment when Maruf Mridha celebrated two Indian wickets in a unique style that ignited the stage on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, the Bangladesh captain elected to bowl first and the bowlers backed it up with disciplined bowling. Maruf Mridha shared the new ball with Iqbal Hossain Emon at the start with the former drawing the first couple of wickets and erupting into a unique celebration.

After facing sixteen dot balls at the start, Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni fell prey to a beautiful delivery from Maruf in the fourth over. After hitting a four in the first ball of the over, Kulkarni faced four consecutive dot balls and eventually looked to drive a fuller delivery pitched outside the off stump in the final delivery. The ball nipped a bit away from the fourth stump line and kissed the outside edge of the bat towards the wicketkeeper to provide the first breakthrough for Bangladesh. 

Maruf followed it up with an impressive celebration bending on his knees and pointing two of his arms towards the dressing room. In a space of 20 deliveries, the 17-year-old replicated the same act after dismissing Musheer Ahmed Khan which looked almost like a carbon copy of the previous dismissal. The Twitterverse was quick to pick these moments and could not resist pouring their opinions.

