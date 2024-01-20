IND vs BAN | Twitter abuzz after Maruf Mridha stuns Indian prodigies with unique celebration in the U-19 World Cup
Its never a dull moment in sport when two fierce rivals face off against each other on the grandest stages. The India and Bangladesh encounter in the U-19 World Cup saw a similar moment when Maruf Mridha celebrated two Indian wickets in a unique style that ignited the stage on Saturday.
Winning the toss, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, the Bangladesh captain elected to bowl first and the bowlers backed it up with disciplined bowling. Maruf Mridha shared the new ball with Iqbal Hossain Emon at the start with the former drawing the first couple of wickets and erupting into a unique celebration.
After facing sixteen dot balls at the start, Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni fell prey to a beautiful delivery from Maruf in the fourth over. After hitting a four in the first ball of the over, Kulkarni faced four consecutive dot balls and eventually looked to drive a fuller delivery pitched outside the off stump in the final delivery. The ball nipped a bit away from the fourth stump line and kissed the outside edge of the bat towards the wicketkeeper to provide the first breakthrough for Bangladesh.
Maruf followed it up with an impressive celebration bending on his knees and pointing two of his arms towards the dressing room. In a space of 20 deliveries, the 17-year-old replicated the same act after dismissing Musheer Ahmed Khan which looked almost like a carbon copy of the previous dismissal. The Twitterverse was quick to pick these moments and could not resist pouring their opinions.
That was some unique one!
Maruf Mridha’s celebration 😎#U19WorldCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fGa9frfj6J— Faim Ansari (@FaimAnsari93) January 20, 2024
Already liking this from young guns!
Heated moments between India's U19 captain, Uday Sharan, and Bangladesh's U19 bowler, Ariful Islam.#INDvsBAN #U19WorldCup2024— bishal mandal (@bishal_181198) January 20, 2024
Yeah!
Already liking the IND U19 captain, he is pissing off the arrogant Ban U19 boys in multiple ways.. 😂 #INDvBAN #U19CWC— Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) January 20, 2024
10/10
Rate Maruf Mridha’s celebration— rainaveed (@rainaveed50) January 20, 2024
Looks cool!
Nice celebration, Maruf Mridha 😅😅#INDvsBAN #U19WorldCup— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 20, 2024
Brilliant one!
Maruf Mridha ✨✨— ER Saif (@ERSaif14) January 20, 2024
INDU19 are (8ov) 31/2. #U19WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/WURamKeLpu
Pretty good!
How you rate Maruf mridha potential— SINLESANN (@SINLESANN) January 20, 2024
That was good Partnership built after early strikes!
Partnership now Between Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan is 50.— Balaji Iyengar (@imbalaji007) January 20, 2024
Both the Batters rotating Strike pretty well as field is Spreadout in the 2nd Powerplay .#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/V9uWvv7HC7
Hahaha!
Uday Saharan vs Bangladeshi fielders+ Bowlers.😁— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) January 20, 2024
Uday is the one who is looking more aggressive here.(not with the bat)#U19WorldCup
LOL! Looks like
UDAY SAHARAN ONE MAN ARMY AGAINST THESE CHAMAARS! #U19WorldCup2024 #IndVsBan pic.twitter.com/OtzxyuzfTj— Aryan Dogra (@iaryandogra) January 20, 2024