‌IND vs BAN | Twitter abuzz after Maruf Mridha stuns Indian prodigies with unique celebration in the U-19 World Cup 

After facing sixteen dot balls at the start, Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni fell prey to a beautiful delivery from Maruf in the fourth over. After hitting a four in the first ball of the over, Kulkarni faced four consecutive dot balls and eventually looked to drive a fuller delivery pitched outside the off stump in the final delivery. The ball nipped a bit away from the fourth stump line and kissed the outside edge of the bat towards the wicketkeeper to provide the first breakthrough for Bangladesh.