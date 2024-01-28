ILT20 | Twitter praises Perera-Waseem 110 runs partnership as MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight riders
In a game that witnessed few great partnerships, MI Emirates was the winner at the end of a crucial encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Muhammed Waseem and Kusal Perera put up a brilliant 110-run partnership helping their side win the encounter with an over to spare.
MI Emirates started their chase with a bang scoring a mammoth 89/0 at the end of powerplay. Kusal Perera and Muhammed Waseem left no stone unturned in attacking the ADKR bowlers and hit across the park till the 10th over. Meanwhile, David Willey gave ADKR their first breakthrough by dismissing Perera and breaking the 110-run opening stand between Perara and Waseem. But the MI batting looked relentless as Nicholas Pooran and Waseem spurred the MI batting to 176/1 in 17 overs. With a resolute Waseem, batting at a strike rate of 144, MI Emirates defeated ADKR by 8 wickets. This is MI’s fourth win on the trot and they continue to occupy the top spot in the points table.
The sound of the bat from THAT Kusal Perera six.. pic.twitter.com/wABQQlA6dm— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) January 28, 2024
Clean and clear!
The sound of the bat from THAT Kusal Perera six.. pic.twitter.com/wABQQlA6dm— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) January 28, 2024
Agreed!
Muhammad Waseem Underrated player 👍— NaTaRaJ ✨ (@NaTaraJ_21) January 28, 2024
Hard hitter in vain!
Andre Russell for Knight Riders in 2 years🏏— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 28, 2024
29(17) LOST
23*(11) LOST
49*(28) LOST
45(19) LOST
48(25) LOST
49*(25) LOST
25(18) LOST
26(12) LOST
57(29) LOST
33(27) LOST
42(22) LOST
35(19) LOST
38*(28) LOST
55(34) LOST
42*(26) LOST
70*(37) LOST
48(25) LOST
46*(17) LOST Today
I… pic.twitter.com/qwTUzqUGZj
He's born to do that again and again!
112 meter monster from Andre Russell🔥— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 28, 2024
Social Distancing ☠️ pic.twitter.com/7kdK01pk4W
He muscles it like a monster!
Russell the muscle finished off the ADKR innings in style 💥— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 28, 2024
Some monster hits from 𝘉𝘢𝘢𝘩𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘪 💪#MIEvADKR | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/al00rVS2KX
Hahahahaha! LOL 🤣🤣
Andre Russell vs Bravo 24*(9)— Aditya (@switch_hit18) January 28, 2024
No dance for him 🤣💉#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/owFvZ5D48X
Aaaya bhai!
Bhai Tim David ki batting nahi ayegi aaj 😔— Subodh Chavan (@subc77777) January 28, 2024
Good knock but didn't win!
Andre Russell smashed 46* off 17 with 6 Sixes💪— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 28, 2024
Greatest Ever T20 All Rounder for a Reason🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/1M16NkiQe0