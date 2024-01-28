ILT20 | Twitter praises Perera-Waseem 110 runs partnership as MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight riders

‌Choosing to bowl first didn't work well for the MI Emirates as the ADKR openers Joe Clarke and Michael-Kyle Pepper cruised to 33/0 in four overs. However, the MI bowlers had their moment of relief by dismissing Clarke just before the powerplay. At the end of the powerplay, DC were 57/1 aiming to put up a decent total. The batting was further spurred by Pepper and Alishan Sharafu who put up a partnership of 50 runs. The MI bowlers were disciplined as they picked up Pepper, courtesy of Trent Boult’s short delivery. MI's batting looked determined with a few splendid partnerships in the middle order too. Andre Russell looked firm, paving the way for ADKR to put up a solid total. With Sam Hain and Russell, batting at a strike rate of 270 on the crease, the ADKR cruised to 145/3 in 17 overs. With undaunted partnerships, the ADKR scored 188/5.