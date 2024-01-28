More Options

ILT20 | Twitter praises Perera-Waseem 110 runs partnership as MI Emirates beat Abu Dhabi Knight riders

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a game that witnessed few great partnerships, MI Emirates was the winner at the end of a crucial encounter against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Muhammed Waseem and Kusal Perera put up a brilliant 110-run partnership helping their side win the encounter with an over to spare.

‌Choosing to bowl first didn't work well for the MI Emirates as the ADKR openers Joe Clarke and  Michael-Kyle Pepper cruised to 33/0 in four overs. However, the MI bowlers had their moment of relief by dismissing Clarke just before the powerplay. At the end of the powerplay, DC were 57/1 aiming to put up a decent total. The batting was further spurred by Pepper and Alishan Sharafu who put up a partnership of 50 runs. The MI bowlers were disciplined as they picked up Pepper, courtesy of Trent Boult’s short delivery. MI's batting looked determined with a few splendid partnerships in the middle order too. Andre Russell looked firm, paving the way for ADKR to put up a solid total. With Sam Hain and Russell, batting at a strike rate of 270 on the crease, the ADKR cruised to 145/3 in 17 overs. With undaunted partnerships, the ADKR scored 188/5.

MI Emirates started their chase with a bang scoring a mammoth 89/0 at the end of powerplay. Kusal Perera and Muhammed Waseem left no stone unturned in attacking the ADKR bowlers and hit across the park till the 10th over. Meanwhile, David Willey gave ADKR their first breakthrough by dismissing Perera and breaking the 110-run opening stand between Perara and Waseem. But the MI batting looked relentless as Nicholas Pooran and Waseem spurred the MI batting to 176/1 in 17 overs. With a resolute Waseem, batting at a strike rate of 144, MI Emirates defeated ADKR by 8 wickets. This is MI’s fourth win on the trot and they continue to occupy the top spot in the points table.

