Joshna Chinappa wins national championship for record 19th time, beats Anahat Singh in final

Star squash player Joshna Chinappa on Saturday was crowned the women's national champion for a record 19th time in Chennai. The veteran defeated teen sensation Anahat Singh 3-0 in the final; the latter had made headlines during the Commonwealth Games after becoming the youngest to register a win.

Even though Joshna won in straight games, it was a tight match, and she could only win with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-9, 11-9. Joshna, who is the best placed Indian in world rankings, had gotten the better of Akanksha Salunke 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

On the other hand, Abhay Singh won the men's title, after he beat Velavan Senthilkumar. The top seed in the competition, Singh came back from a set down to win the match. In the end he won 4-1, to take the national title home. 

