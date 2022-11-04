Asian Squash Team Championship | Indian men's team creates history as they bag first-ever gold, women settle for bronze

Yesterday at 1:17 PM
The Indian team created history as they won their first-ever gold medal at the Asian Squash Team Championship on Friday. India beat Kuwait in the final, in straight sets, to win the title at the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships which took place in Cheongju, South Korea recently.
Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon won their respective matches to hand a 2-0 defeat to Kuwait in the final. Ramit won by a dominating margin of 3-0 against Ali Aramezi (11-5, 11-7, 11-4), while Ghoshal won 3-0 against Ammar Altamimi (11-9, 11-2, 11-3). The third match of the tie was not played, as India had already won 2-0.
Meanwhile, the women's team had to settle for a bronze, after they lost their semis clash to Malaysia, 1-2. This was the fifth time that the women's team returned with a bronze medal, with the first coming as early as 1990. At the start of the tournament, the men's team had topped the group stages too and had beaten Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei 3-0.
In the women's section, the team finished second, with two wins and a loss. They recorded victories against Iran and Singapore but lost 0-3 against Hong Kong. In the semis, the men's team beat Malaysia 2-1. Interestingly, the women's team returned with a gold medal back in 2012.
