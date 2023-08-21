Teenage sensation Anahat Singh clinches gold in U-17 Asian Junior Squash Championships
In the U-17 division of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships, which were held here from August 16–20, India's Anahat Singh won the gold medal. On Sunday, 15-year-old Anahat won the gold medal after defeating Ena Kwong of Hong Kong 3-1.
Doyce Lee and Whitney Isabelle Wilson, both Malaysian athletes, were defeated by her in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. The Delhi-based Anahat earned her first gold medal in this competition last year in Thailand. Anahat Singh, based out of Delhi, won her first gold medal the previous year she participated in this tournament.
In the U-13 division, Anahat also won a bronze medal in Macau in 2019. The Indian player gained notoriety in 2019 after winning the U-11 championship at the British Junior Open Squash and the U-13 championship at the Dutch Junior Open Squash.
She also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Open in 2021, which was held in Noida, earning her a spot on the 2021–22 PSA World Tour. Additionally, Anahat represented India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she competed as the youngest Indian competitor at the age of 14. In the U-15 division of the British Junior Open Squash earlier this year, Anahat triumphed after defeating Egyptian Sohaila Hazem in the championship match.