Teenage sensation Anahat Singh clinches gold in U-17 Asian Junior Squash Championships

She also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Open in 2021, which was held in Noida, earning her a spot on the 2021–22 PSA World Tour. Additionally, Anahat represented India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she competed as the youngest Indian competitor at the age of 14. In the U-15 division of the British Junior Open Squash earlier this year, Anahat triumphed after defeating Egyptian Sohaila Hazem in the championship match.