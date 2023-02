Asian Junior Team Squash Championships | Indian teams off to a winning start

Paarth Ambani, Shaurya Bawa, and Krishna Mishra all won easily in the men's competition, where India is seeded second, to help her team defeat Singapore 3-0. Later, the group easily blew through Chinese Taipei by a comparable margin. The third-seeded Indian team in the girls' division defeated Sri Lanka easily 3-0 to start their campaign, with Anahat Singh crushing Chanithma Sinaly 11-6 11-3 11-2.