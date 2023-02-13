India and Pakistan will compete in the Asian junior men's squash championship final
10
|
(Twitter)
In the final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 on Sunday, the Indian team lost to Pakistan 0-2. The top-seeded team Pakistan saw Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan secure wins for their team against their second-seeded Team India.
In the second tie, Khan had no trouble beating Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4. In the women*s final, Malaysia beat Hong Kong China 2-0 to claim the title. India finished with bronze in the women*s section along with Japan.
