India and Pakistan will compete in the Asian junior men's squash championship final

In the final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 on Sunday, the Indian team lost to Pakistan 0-2. The top-seeded team Pakistan saw Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan secure wins for their team against their second-seeded Team India.

