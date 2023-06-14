Squash World Cup 2023 | India dominates opening tie with 4-0 Victory over Hong Kong
(PTI)
Second-seeded India won 4-0 over Hong Kong-China in their opening match of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup on Tuesday. Top-seeded Egypt had earlier in the day defeated Australia's bid with a score of 4-0. Abhay Singh gave the home team the early edge by defeating Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, and 7-6.
Joshna Chinappa strengthened the lead by easily defeating Heylie Fung 7-1, 7-5, and 7-6 in just 20 minutes. After the game, Abhay Singh stated, "I was a bit nervous at the start. It's a big crowd, you're playing at home and you want to start well! I think I did pretty well and I'm happy with that!"
After making it 3-0, Saurav Ghosal saw some opposition from To Yu Ling and lost the first game 5-7 before bouncing back to win the following three games 7-2, 7-5, and 7-1. In the fourth and final match, Tanvi Khanna won by scores of 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, and 7-3 in 26 minutes to secure a convincing 4-0 victory over Tse Yee Lam Toby despite dropping the first two games.
India plays South Africa on Wednesday in Pool B after the No. 7 seeds lost their first matchup 3-1 to the No. 3 seeds, Japan.