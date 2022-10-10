Airlines staff misbehaves with Olympian Srihari Nataraj, charge extra money for medals

Today at 12:28 PM
Olympian Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka finished his swimming tournament at the National Games in a blaze of glory, winning the men's 100m freestyle final at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex to earn his sixth gold medal. He won in a new National Games record time of 50.41 seconds.
Srihari succeeded in completing his task, winning two gold medals in the freestyle sprint event to go along with his two backstroke victories and leading the Karnataka relay teams to two more golds.
Sadly, the athlete delivered a somewhat unpleasant conclusion to his otherwise spectacular career at the Gujarat Games on Monday morning. In his tweet, Nataraj mentioned Indigo Airlines and detailed how the crew mistreated him and his teammates.
Dear @IndiGo6E— Srihari Nataraj OLY (@srihari3529) October 10, 2022
I was returning from the National Games held in Gujarat, and the staff not only behaved badly, but also charged us a hefty amount for excess baggage which was the medals and goodies that we athletes had won.
Honestly, the amount wasn't an issue, it's the the way they treated me and my teammates.— Srihari Nataraj OLY (@srihari3529) October 10, 2022
Should we leave the medals we win back at the venue?🤔 @IndiGo6E
Additionally, the competitors were charged a significant sum of money for luggage, which included the medals and presents they got from the National Games. Srihari claimed that although the quantity wasn't a problem, the staff's handling of the swimmers was the main issue.
