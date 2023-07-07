More Options

Everyone hates losing but I hate losing so bad, says swimming Aryan Nehra

Swimming is one of those sports where India has underachieved. But there is a new crop of swimmers who have managed to raise some hopes, especially with the Asian Games coming up in September; one of them is Aryan Nehra who went on a national record-breaking spree recently.

“Everyone hates losing but I hate losing really bad," says India’s Asian Games-bound teenage swim sensation Aryan Nehra. The 19-year-old shattered as many as four national records at the recent Swimming Nationals.

“The National Games last year was an interesting experience for me. I had big expectations of myself going in. Coming home after that meet with zero gold medals was really tough for me.

“I think everyone hates losing I just feel like I hate losing so bad that it really flicked the switch in me," Aryan told PTI.

“Being someone from Gujarat, there was a lot of pressure and I don’t think I lived up to it. It kind of felt like I had a lot more to show and I wanted to make sure that I never feel that way again."

But a mediocre performance at the National Games only motivated him to do better. “I worked a bit harder over the last year than I did in the past. I went back to the chopping blocks and just started over from scratch and put my head down. Eight, nine months of solid work. And here we are," said Aryan.

