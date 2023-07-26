Swimming World Championships | Aryan Nehra Impresses in 800m Freestyle with best Indian timing

Aryan beat his previous best time of 8:01.81 from the Nationals in Hyderabad earlier this month with the swim on Tuesday. However, Aryan was unable to proceed to the final since only the top eight swimmers from each heat advance. The Gujarati teen is in the midst of a purple period. At the Nationals, he went on a record-breaking tear, taking home four gold medals and setting an equal number of new national records.