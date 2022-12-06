Meghna Ahlawat named TTFI president, Kamlesh Mehta is new secretary
Today at 5:34 PM
Meghna Ahlawat, the wife of Dushyant Chautala, and Arjuna recipient Kamlesh Mehta were chosen on Monday to serve as the Table Tennis Federation of India's president and secretary, respectively. Ahlawat succeeds Chautala as president, and Mehta, assumes the crucial job of secretary.
After seeing "a sorry state of affairs" in the national federation in February, the Delhi High Court suspended the TTFI and ordered a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee its daily operations. After a "compromise" between the Gujarat and Haryana groups was struck on Sunday evening, new elections were held on Monday.
The governing body was in danger of being suspended by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) since its office bearers were still in place eight months after the CoA regulation took effect.
While Rinku Acharya is a vice-president, Nagender Reddy Patel has been elected as the treasurer. Chetan Gurung, C Gunalan, Passang Dorjee, Megiji, Pramod Kumar Chaudhury, P Viswantha Rao, Raju Duggal, Rupak Debroy, and Purvesh B Jariwala are the remaining vice presidents.
Five joint secretaries were up for election, and Alka Sharma was chosen. The returning officer for the elections was retired Justice Vineet Saran. Saran also serves as the Indian Cricket Board's ethical officer (BCCI).
