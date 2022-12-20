New TTFI office holders take over as CoA's term expires
The Table Tennis Federation of India newly elected officials, led by President Meghna Ahlawat, took over on Monday. After noticing a "sorry" state of things at the national sports federation in February, the Delhi High Court suspended the TTFI and ordered a CoA to oversee operations.
In the presence of Committee member S.D. Mudgil, S. K. Tandon handed over control of TTFI on behalf of the CoA. Soon after taking over, president Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta declared that organising the national championships would be their top priority.
"All of us will sit down and work out a way out and soon come up with plans on how to organise these championships. These are on our priority list," said the president. Mehta, an eight-time national champion, stated that the new organisation will shortly call a meeting of the Executive Committee and present its additional initiatives.
"Our players have been doing well in the international arena, and it's our primary job to provide them with all the necessary support they would need," he added.
