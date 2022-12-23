Inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Series tournament in India to take place in Goa

Matt Pound, Managing Director of WTT, commented on the opening of WTT Star Contender Goa by saying, "WTT is thrilled to be coming to Goa to host the very first WTT event in India. The WTT Star Contender in Goa will showcase the new brand of Table Tennis to the Indian people, and we believe this will be the first of many WTT events in India. We look forward to working closely with the Goa government and Stupa Analytics to make this event a big success and develop Table Tennis in India together, also in conjunction with TTFI. The world's best Table Tennis players will love coming to Goa and together we will make history".