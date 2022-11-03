Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade create history, become top-ranked U-19 pair in world
Last Thursday at 6:05 PM
According to the most recent ITTF Table Tennis youth rating rankings, Suhana Saini and Yashaswini Ghorpade have surpassed all other players to claim the top spot in the girls' doubles division. Earlier, the U-19 girls' doubles team won the 2022 WTT Youth Star Contender Doha tournament.
To win the championship, they overcame the team from Romania 3-0 in two games. In addition to this, the girls participated in the WTT Youth Contender in Cuenca in August. The U-19 girl's category winner and the victor against Suhana Saini in the semifinals was Yashaswini Ghorpade. Although Suhana was unable to win that U-19 competition, she did triumph in the U-17 finals, earning her the third youth championship of the year.
The lone Indian combination in the top 30 in the Girl's doubles category is Suhana, 16, and Yashaswini, 18. Suhana is ranked third in the globe and Yashaswini is ranked fourth in the Girl's Doubles Individual rankings. Yashaswini is ranked 7th in the Girl's Singles category, while Suhana is ranked 11th. Yashaswini is the highest-ranked Indian player on the junior circuit in Mixed Doubles as well. She is ranked fourth overall, along with Oscar Birriel of Puerto Rico.
The highest-ranked Indian in the Boy's Rankings is Payas Jain, who is rated 11th in singles.
