Sharath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna, 25 others for Arjuna Award

Meanwhile, he is the only sportsperson nominated for the Khel Ratna award this year, while the committee had recommended five names in 2020, and 11 in 2021. Also, 25 names for Arjuna Award were also recommended. Among those are, badminton player Lakshya Sen, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Eldhose Paul, who won CWG golds.