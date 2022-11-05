Sharath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna, 25 others for Arjuna Award
Yesterday at 6:49 PM
India's veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal, who won the CWG 2022 gold medal in men's singles competition as well as mixed doubles, has been nominated for the Khel Ratna award. The 40-year-old will be the second table tennis player after Manika Batra to receive the biggest honor.
Meanwhile, he is the only sportsperson nominated for the Khel Ratna award this year, while the committee had recommended five names in 2020, and 11 in 2021. Also, 25 names for Arjuna Award were also recommended. Among those are, badminton player Lakshya Sen, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, and Eldhose Paul, who won CWG golds.
Apart from that, Rohit Sharma's coach Dinesh Lad is nominated for Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. Wrestler Bajrang Punia’s coach Sujit Mann, Mohammad Ali Qamar, archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja and rifle coach Suma Shirur (para shooting) have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category.
List of Indian athletes recommended for Arjuna Award for 2022
Seema Punia (athletics), Eldhose Paul (athletics), Avinash Sable (athletics), Lakshya Sen (badminton), HS Prannoy (badminton), Amit Panghal (boxing), Nikhat Zareen (boxing), Bhakti Kulkarni (chess), R Praggnanandha (chess), Deep Grace Ekka (hockey), Shushila Devi (judo), Sakshi Kumari (kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (lawn bowls), Sagar Ovhalkar (mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (shooting), Om Prakash Mitharval (shooting), Sreeja Akula (table tennis), Vikas Thakur (weightlifting), Anshu Malik (wrestling), Sarita Mor (wrestling), Parveen (wushu), Manashi Joshi (para badminton), Tarun Dhillon (para badminton), Swapnil Patil (para swimming), Jerlin Anika J (deaf badminton)
