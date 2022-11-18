Manika Batra creates history, becomes first Indian woman to make it to semis of Asian Cup
Today at 6:04 PM
India's star paddler Manika Batra continued her sensational form as she became the first woman from the country to make it to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, on Friday. The Delhi player continued her sensational form in the championship to rewrite the record books and move a step closer to medal.
Manika, the world no.44 player, recorded a win against Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei, in the quarters, and made it to the semis. The former won 4-3 against the world no.23 player (6-11 11-6 11-5 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-9) in a hard-fought women's singles quarterfinals.
Prior to this match, Manika had stunned the world no.7 Chinese player Chen Xingtong in a round of 16 matches on Thursday. Meanwhile, the road from here only gets tougher for the Indian, as she will face the winner of the match between Jeon Jihee of Korea and Mima Ito of Japan. Her semi-final will be played on Saturday.
Proud of Manika Batra who created history as the first Indian Women Paddler to enter Semi-Finals in the Asia Cup Table Tennis!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 18, 2022
She stunned world No 7. Xingtong of China in pre-quarter and defeated Chen Szu-yu of Taiwan in quarter to reach the semis.
All the best @manikabatra_TT pic.twitter.com/YoK0pwgnZ1
