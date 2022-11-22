Manika Batra achieves career-best world ranking after showing at Asian Cup
Today at 3:48 PM
Manika Batra, a talented Indian paddler, broke into the top 40 players in the world on Tuesday, giving her the greatest world ranking of her career. According to the International Table Tennis Federation's most recent rankings for women's singles, the 27-year-old is now in position 39. (ITTF).
Batra's ascent to the top follows an impressive performance in the recently finished 2022 Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament, where she won the bronze medal. She then became the first Indian woman and only the second Indian overall to place on the podium at the coveted continental competition.
Manika Batra was ranked 44th in the world prior to the Asian Cup. She moved up five spots in the most recent standings to maintain her lead as the top female paddler from India with 740 points.
The only other Indians in the top 100 of the women's singles rankings are Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath, who continue to hold down positions 76 and 79, respectively. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal continued to hold positions 39 and 44 in the men's singles rankings.
I am so so happy winning bronze medal in this Asian cup. Defeating the Top players was challenging and I'm proud of my victory.— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) November 19, 2022
It was so wonderful playing and competing against them.
I will continue this hard work and will give my best in future tournaments as well...
1/1 pic.twitter.com/Lfb8gk7BfF
