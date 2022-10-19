WTT Champions Macao 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan face a difficult draw
Today at 5:46 PM
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, two top Indian table tennis players, will participate in the WTT Champions Macao 2022, which gets underway on Wednesday. In the opening round of the men's singles competition, German player Qiu Dang will face off against World No. 37 G Sathiyan.
In the recent global team table tennis championships, Sathiyan defeated Qiu Dang to help India advance to the round of 16. Germany finally reached the final, where they were defeated by China, the favorite. G Sathiyan may play two-time Olympic singles winner Ma Long in the second round if he prevails in the first round. During India's round of 16 departure from the international team table tennis championships, Sathiyan had fallen to the illustrious Chinese.
The second-round opponent for world No. 44 Manika Batra is likely to be Japanese Olympic medalist Mima Ito after she plays world No. 15 Miyuu Kihara of Japan. The World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions is a brand-new competition for the best men's and women's singles players in the world that will be live televised this year. Men's and women's singles tournaments are open to the top 30 rated players, with a cap of four competitors per nation, as well as two wildcard entrants.
There are four WTT Champions competitions on the 2022 schedule. The second competition is the WTT Champions Macao 2022. At WTT Champions Budapest, G Sathiyan had fallen to Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan in the first round. At Macao, Manika Batra will play in her first WTT Champions event. At Budapest's first WTT Champions competition, Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan won the men's singles competition, and Wang Manyu of China took home the women's singles crown.
Where to watch?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the WTT Champions Macao 2022 live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV stations.
WTT Champions Macao 2022 will be streamed live on the Discovery+ website and app.
Additionally, World Table Tennis' official website, WTT app, and YouTube channel will also broadcast the tournament live.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.