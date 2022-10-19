WTT Champions Macao 2022 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan face a difficult draw

The second-round opponent for world No. 44 Manika Batra is likely to be Japanese Olympic medalist Mima Ito after she plays world No. 15 Miyuu Kihara of Japan. The World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions is a brand-new competition for the best men's and women's singles players in the world that will be live televised this year. Men's and women's singles tournaments are open to the top 30 rated players, with a cap of four competitors per nation, as well as two wildcard entrants.