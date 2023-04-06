ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2023 | Top Indian paddlers make it to prestigious event

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (AFP)

India will send three men's singles competitors and four women's singles competitors to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2023, which will take place in Durban from May 20 to May 28 of this year. Apart from the Indians will be seen in action in the doubles events too.

