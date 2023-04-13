Sharath Kamal sees light at end of the tunnel for Indian table tennis

The absence of a head coach, the players being left out of the national team for no fault of their own, and court cases to justify selection, we saw it all. Sadly, it's a dichotomy that still exists, yet, table tennis remains one of those sports which could fetch us a medal at the 2024 Olympics. New players are coming up, and the experienced ones are putting their best foot forward at whatever tournaments they participate in.

At the Senior National Table Tennis Championships 2023 that concluded recently in Jammu, Sreeja Akula won the women's singles title for the second successive time, only showing how much she has grown in stature and confidence post the Commonwealth Games, where she had won a gold in mixed doubles. She also won the women's doubles title with Diya Chitale, making her one of the best prospects in the country, if not the best.

Then we have G Sathiyan, who won the men's title for the second time in his career as well, not successive though, but still equally important. Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath deservedly took the mixed doubles prize, with the little-known team of Jeet Chandra/Ankur Bhattacharjee completing the winner's list. All these winners are relatively new on the international circuit, except for Sathiyan, and are undoubtedly cut out to do bigger things.

But the question remains, do we have a system in place to make these national champions into international champions? Well, the answer might not be that straightforward, but the players and the new TTFI management with Kamlesh Mehta as its secretary general are trying to focus on what is in their control. Last month, veteran Sharath held a coaching clinic with German coach Chris Pfeiffer, for a few youngsters at Lakshyan Academy of Sports, including the likes of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, making the intent amply clear, that no one wants more time to be wasted on these issues.

Talking to SportsCafe, Sharath said, "Look, a lot of things need to be put in place. We don't have a national training centre, coach..but the reason Chris is here is so he could work with the players. There are talks between him and the federation to take over as the national coach, but we are still not sure. For now, it's great to have him with the boys.

"Over the last few years, we have had a few problems, but we've been managing to produce decent results. Maybe this is the reason people get the impression that there is nothing to worry about. But of course, for us, it is. The management is working to get the house in order. But if you need to improve the next generation, it is very important that all of us work collectively and get together. For now, everyone is training in different locations with personal coaches, which is not ideal."

But crying over the spilled milk is not an option right now, and Sharath realises it well. Not repeating those mistakes is a priority, and with Mehta at the helm, only better things await Indian table tennis, feels the 40-year-old. "See justifying a coach not being there is not the point, as the time has already passed. We will have to look forward and what best can be done for the next generation of players.

"I think that way the federation is taking the right steps now and they are working very closely with the players. Mehta has been associated with all the players; He understands the needs of the players well, having been one himself for a good number of years."

Also, there are talks to bring in a system where a lot of talented coaches, who train at their private academies, be made a part of a group that can help the national players when needed. All this, while managing the conflict of interest aspect as well. "You know these plans take time but will happen for sure. It's something very practical and needs to be done at some point for the good of the team. End of the day, our future depends a lot on how we do at the Asian Games. That would decide the course for the federation and the players."

Keeping all this aside, for now, the Olympics is a year away and the players know it well enough that doubles could be an area where a medal could come. Sathiyan and Manika are ranked fifth in the world in mixed section, while Manika along with Archana is ranked 11th in women's doubles. The new team of Harmeet and Manav is also coming up. Notably, we might not see Sathiyan and Sharath together anymore due to the excessive workload, giving way to Manav and Harmeet.

"At the moment it is doubles. That is where we are focussing on because you know, we are bridging the gap. Slowly over time, singles will get there but at the moment it’s the doubles. As far as Sharath/Sathiyan team is concerned, we are only playing together when it is absolutely necessary. Now with Harmeet and Manav coming up the rankings, we will see a lot more of them, and having a left-hander in the team is something that will come as an advantage to us. At the Olympics, doubles fixtures are always key. The last time we lost out due to the doubles."