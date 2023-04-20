Inter Unit Table Tennis | ONGC defend men's championship, IOCL retain women's title
(Getty)
At the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis competition here on Wednesday, ONGC and IOCL successfully defended their men's and women's crowns, respectively. ONGC had a solid start in the men's team competition when Harmeet Desai defeated IOCL's Sharath Kamal 3-1 (11-2, 10-12, 11-7, 11-2).
Then, IOCL won one match back when Manav Thakker defeated G Sathiyan, the current national champion, 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 12-10). The following two matches were won by ONGC, though, as A Amalraj defeated Priyanuj Bhattacharya 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-6) and Sathiyan defeated Kamal 3-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7).
In the women's section, Archana Kamath of the IOCL maintained composure to defeat experienced Mouma Das of the OIL 3-2 (11-5, 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6). After that, talented teenager Yashaswani Ghorpade defeated Krittwika Sinha Roy 3-1 (12-10, 13-11, 2-11, 12-10), showcasing her enormous potential. After that, Reeth Rishya gave IOCL the lead by defeating Trisha Gogoi 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5).
The outcome of the following match between Archana Kamath and Yashaswani Ghorpade was crucial at this point. It appeared to be a one-sided draw as Archana won the first game 11-3, but Yashaswani went on to win the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 with incredible tenacity.
The following game was won by Archana 11-8, but Yashaswani defeated her 12-10 in the decisive game to draw the match at 2-2. The decisive game was subsequently played, and Krittwika maintained composure to defeat Mouma Das 3-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-8) to help IOCL win the championship.
