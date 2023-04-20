More Options

Inter Unit Table Tennis | ONGC defend men's championship, IOCL retain women's title

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

At the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis competition here on Wednesday, ONGC and IOCL successfully defended their men's and women's crowns, respectively. ONGC had a solid start in the men's team competition when Harmeet Desai defeated IOCL's Sharath Kamal 3-1 (11-2, 10-12, 11-7, 11-2). 

Then, IOCL won one match back when Manav Thakker defeated G Sathiyan, the current national champion, 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 12-10).  The following two matches were won by ONGC, though, as A Amalraj defeated Priyanuj Bhattacharya 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-6) and Sathiyan defeated Kamal 3-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7).

In the women's section, Archana Kamath of the IOCL maintained composure to defeat experienced Mouma Das of the OIL 3-2 (11-5, 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6).  After that, talented teenager Yashaswani Ghorpade defeated Krittwika Sinha Roy 3-1 (12-10, 13-11, 2-11, 12-10), showcasing her enormous potential. After that, Reeth Rishya gave IOCL the lead by defeating Trisha Gogoi 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5).

The outcome of the following match between Archana Kamath and Yashaswani Ghorpade was crucial at this point. It appeared to be a one-sided draw as Archana won the first game 11-3, but Yashaswani went on to win the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 with incredible tenacity. 

The following game was won by Archana 11-8, but Yashaswani defeated her 12-10 in the decisive game to draw the match at 2-2. The decisive game was subsequently played, and Krittwika maintained composure to defeat Mouma Das 3-0 (11-8, 13-11, 11-8) to help IOCL win the championship.

(With IANS inputs)

