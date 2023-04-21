41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis | Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan proceed to men's singles finals

Ankur Bhattachajee, won the first game against Sharat Kamal 11-6. But after reminding himself to focus on the fundamentals, he produced a few errors to win the following four games 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, and 11-8 to claim the best-of-seven format match 4-1.

Junior Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL), defeated Divya Deshpande (ONGC) 4-2 in the opening semifinal match (11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9). T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) faced up against junior Jennifer Verghees in the other semifinal, and the former prevailed 4-3 after a long battle.

Jennifer won the first game 11-5 in a see-saw struggle. Later, she also triumphed in the second game. Reeth won the third game in a tight contest, but she lost the following match, and it appeared like Jennifer would prevail. After that, Reeth used her experience to her advantage and battled valiantly to win the next three games of match 4-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4).