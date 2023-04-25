Veteran table tennis player Arun Singh passes away during competition
After arriving for the 29th Masters' National Table Tennis Championships, Arun Singh Barhat, who had won the bronze medal at the 2023 World Veterans Championships, passed away. The 77-year-old will be cremated in his hometown of Jodhpur on Tuesday.
He is survived by his daughter Aatmika, his son-in-law, and two grandchildren. Singh was in Jalandhar on Sunday with his Rajasthan colleagues to compete in the Masters' Nationals, which began on Monday. He relaxed for a bit after settling into a city hotel in the forenoon before his visit to the championship location.
His buddies had to ask the hotel staff to unlock the door since he was not answering the knock on the door. They transported Arun Singh to a neighbouring hospital after discovering him to be unwell, where the medical staff pronounced him "brought" dead.
According to reports, a serious heart arrest was the cause of death. Singh was an enthusiastic table tennis player who competed for the school in a number of national competitions.
Additionally, he frequently competed in the National Veterans Championships and took home numerous trophies. At the Srinagar Nationals last year, Arun Singh also took home the gold in men's doubles. Meghna Ahlawat, president of the TTFI, offered condolences for his untimely passing and shared her sorrow with the family.
"I have heard a lot about his dedication and passion for the sport from my predecessors. People in the fraternity also talked about his other abilities and skills. It will be a huge loss for the table tennis family, especially his near and dear ones," she said.