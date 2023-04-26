2023 World Table Tennis Championships | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India challenge

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Getty)

Sharath Kamal, a gold medalist from CWG, and Manika Batra, the top-ranked woman in India, will lead an 11-player Indian team in the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban from May 20 to 28. The tournament will be held in Africa for the first time since Egypt hosted it in 1939.

