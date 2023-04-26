2023 World Table Tennis Championships | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India challenge
(Getty)
Sharath Kamal, a gold medalist from CWG, and Manika Batra, the top-ranked woman in India, will lead an 11-player Indian team in the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban from May 20 to 28. The tournament will be held in Africa for the first time since Egypt hosted it in 1939.
Before recommending the players to represent the nation, the selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) took into account the most recent selection policy, experience, and the importance of the persons in significant tournaments like the Worlds.
The men's team is comprised of the top-ranked Indian in the world, G. Sathiyan, ranked No. 50, A.Sharath Kamal (No. 55), Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, while Manika Batra (No. 40), Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale will make up the women's squad.
The men's singles and doubles competitions will include Sathiyan, Sharath, Manush, and Harmeet. Sathiyan and Sharath will form the first pair, with Manush and Harmeet making up the second.
In the singles, Manika, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Reeth Rishya will participate. In the women's doubles, Manika will pair up with Archana Kamath, whilst Sreeja will pair up with Diya Chitale.
The first Indian team in the mixed doubles will be Sathiyan and Manika, followed by Manav and Archana. As male and female coaches, Subhajit Saha and Mamata Prabhu will follow the teams.