Manika Batra seeks civil aviation minister's help after KLM airline misplaces her luggage
(Getty)
In a rare turn of events, star India paddler Manika Batra made an appeal to the Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after her baggage, including the equipment was misplaced by the KLM airline. Batra was returning after playing a tournament in Lima, Peru.
The Indian star took to social media to express her displeasure at the irresponsibility shown by the airline. In a tweet, she said that the staff had no answers as to where her luggage was, and that was not the kind of service she was expecting for a business class passenger.
"Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM. ! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament. Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help," Manika Batra wrote.
Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament.Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is.@JM_Scindia sir pls help🙏— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 8, 2023
-contd.. pic.twitter.com/JsZSmKCSt5
Meanwhile, Manika played at the WTT Contender event in Lima, where she lost in the round of 32 match.