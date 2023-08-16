UTT champion Reeth Tennison targets Paris Olympics 2024 qualification

"The ultimate goal for me will be Paris Olympics. I am working hard towards it, it is a year ahead of me so I am working hard towards it. I could also see a lot of improvement in my game like playing more WTT tournaments and improving my world ranking which is important for the next year to qualify for the Olympics apart from the WTT tournament there is a domestic tournament," Reeth said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"No there is no disappointment in it, sometimes a player gets a chance to play and sometimes you do not, so, there is nothing to get disappointed in it. You just need to work hard that is a player's life. At the end of the day the medal is coming to India," Reeth added.

"When you are playing against Asians, they are far better than other European players. They are putting more balls on the tables than other European players. Whenever I face Asian players it is a 50-50 match with me. I am playing with the same rubber that they play. They know how the ball will come but when it comes with anti rubber then they find it a little difficult to play. It's like I am going in their zone and and challenging them in their zone," Reeth said.