WTT Star Contender Goa | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India challenge, Ma Long & Sun Yingsha in contention

In the mixed doubles main three Indian pair will be seen in action that includes Manika Batra pairing up with G Sathiyan while Manav Vikash Thakkar will team up with Archana Girish Kamath and Suhana Saini will pair up with Wesley Do Rosario. The qualification round of the event that will start the official proceeding for the WTT Star Contender Goa on 27th February will see a total of 13 Indians in action in the Men’s Singles Category that would include Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Sanil Shetty & Harmeet Desai while 15 Indian’s including Archana Girish Kamath and Reeth Tennison will fight for a spot in the main draw of the women’s singles category.