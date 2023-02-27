WTT Star Contender Goa | Ma Long along with five other Chinese stalwarts to skip event

Jia Nan Yuan will come in the place of Wang Manyu, and Chinese Taipei's Liu Hsing-Yin now straight goes to the main draw instead of playing in the qualifier. This in turn could come as a blessing in disguise for the Indian contingent led by the likes of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal. The other Indians in the fray will be G Sathiyan, Payas Jain, Wesley Do Rosario, Sreeja Akula, Suhana Saini, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath, Sanil Shetty, Diya Chitale, and Reeth Tennison.