Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 | Top Indian players look to get World Championships Finals quota
Today at 7:05 PM
Top Indian stars will be seen in action at the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 tournament, which will be held at the Lusail Sports Complex in Doha, Qatar, from January 7 to 13. This tournament will serve as the qualifying event for the World Table Tennis Championships Finals this year.
An 11-member Indian contingent will compete at the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023. Manika Batra, India's best women's singles player, along with veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be in the fray. For the singles events, players will be drawn into 16 Groups (A to R) of 5 or 6 players each based on world rankings. Each group winner will earn a quota place for the WTTC Finals in Durban, which will start on May 20.
Meanwhile, the runner-ups from each group will also be drawn randomly to play for eight more quota places. On the other hand, the doubles pairs will be drawn into eight groups (A to H) of up to eight pairs each based on rankings. Each group winner wins a quota to the WTTC Finals.
Where to watch?
Live streaming of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 will be available on ITTF’s official YouTube channel.
Squad
Men’s singles
G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
Women’s singles
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Diya Parag Chitale, Reeth Tennison, Swastika Ghosh
Men’s doubles
G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah/Harmeet Desai
Women’s doubles
Manika Batra/Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison
Mixed doubles
G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula
