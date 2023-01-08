Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 | Top Indian players look to get World Championships Finals quota

An 11-member Indian contingent will compete at the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023. Manika Batra, India's best women's singles player, along with veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be in the fray. For the singles events, players will be drawn into 16 Groups (A to R) of 5 or 6 players each based on world rankings. Each group winner will earn a quota place for the WTTC Finals in Durban, which will start on May 20.