WTT Contender | Manika Batra Batra and G Sathiyan in mixed doubles semis

The Indian team needed just 24 minutes to secure a convincing 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5) victory and set up a matchup with Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin in the quarterfinals, which will take place later on Thursday. The Indian team had previously defeated the same combination at the WTT Star Contender ESS 2022 but had fallen to them on home soil at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022.