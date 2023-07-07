More Options

WTT Star Contender Ljubljana | Manika Batra stuns world no. 15 & Olympic medalist Cheng I-Ching

Star India player Manika Batra got the better of the world no.15 Cheng I-Ching to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana on Thursday. The India no. 1 player just took 23 minutes to blank her Chinese Taipei opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in a round of 32 match.

Interestingly, Ching is an Olympic medallist in the mixed doubles category and has won multiple medals at Word Championships in doubles and team events. Her career-best ranking is world no. 5 and is still a force to reckon with. 

Now the Indian will be up against the winner of the match between Bernadette Szocs and Adria Diaz. The 28-year-old is the only Indian in the women’s singles draw. In the first round, she had beaten Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in five games.

