Young Indian players, according to Sathiyan, have the ability to do much better than he and his predecessors have. In an exclusive interview with PTI on the sidelines of the Ultimate Table Tennis in this city, Sathiyan said, "In the team rankings, right now we are inching closer to the top 10, but the way we are playing as a unit, we can be a top five nation in table tennis."

“I see a lot of players who can break into the top 50, we have to have more Indians coming into the top 50 and going closer to that Olympic medal. This Paris Olympics will be a great chance to qualify as a team and get closer to that podium,” said the world number 85.

Mixed doubles would be India's greatest opportunity to take home a medal at the Paris Olympics in 2018, according to Sathiyan, a former member of the Indian squad that won the gold medal in the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. He will collaborate with Manika Batra.

“We work as a team, be it Manika’s (Batra) coach or my coach. We share inputs on which (aspect) can be beneficial, even if I am away. I do practice doubles a lot with other partners. Mixed doubles is the best chance for India in the Olympic games."

"We share a lot of data and ideas. There has been significant improvement but there is always the scope to get better,” according to Sathiyan, who in 2019 achieved a career-high rating of 24.

The young Indian players, who additionally brought about a shift in perspective and approach, received special acclaim from the 30-year-old.

“I could see that they (young players) do not stop in their dreams. The young ones are all fired up, they do not have restrictions now, they are not afraid of the Chinese or the Japanese or the Koreans."

“They are not afraid of the top world ranked players. I could see positivity in them, which is a great sign that even if it is a top ranked player, they just go all out and exhibit their full talent,” he said.

He also thinks that Indian players are now feared by the top table tennis nations.

“Certainly, when you start winning… We do have some credit there. When you start beating the top players, the mindset completely changes that you are not looking at them as someone that you can never beat."

"Now, everyone is going against the Chinese and the Japanese. The mindset has certainly changed."

“It is about just competing on that day, skill to skill and go all out and play your heart out. I am sure with this kind of mindset and hard work we can go a long way." Dabang Delhi gel well as a unit.

In its last season, Sathiyan's Dabang Delhi reached the final and won the UTT championship in 2018. The 30-year-old, who was the first Indian to crack the top 25, believes the team has a solid foundation of talent to win this round.