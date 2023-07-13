Ultimate Table Tennis Returns | Tournament good preparation for Asian Games, says Sharath Kamal

After a four-year hiatus, the league is back, with the season's first match pitting Puneri Paltan against last year's champion Chennai Lions. “UTT is back after a break of four years. We had some good seasons and experiences. This year we hope to see some really good table tennis,” Sharath said here at the pre-tournament media conference on Wednesday.

“A lot of young players get a chance to be a part of this journey. UTT has helped us gain the confidence and exposure which we require at the international level,” he said. Even though the Asian Games preparations have already begun, according to Sharath, the UTT will provide a high calibre lead-up to the regional competition.

“The league is a part of the whole program that goes on in every players’ run-up to, let’s say, the Asian Games and Olympics. What keeps you motivated… is that I am able to compete at the highest level and I am able to keep my fitness and mental conditioning at that level, which requires a certain number of processes, which I still enjoy."

“I enjoy getting back to the table and preparing and playing those matches,” said Sharath, who also turned 41 on Wednesday.

The Indian star G Sathiyan recalled his time as an "upcoming player" in the league and said that it aids in bridging the gap between the players and their international colleagues.

“When I played my first season, I was that ‘upcoming player’ and now people call me a seasoned player. That kind of growth that I got, UTT helped me to gain the confidence that you can take on world-class players and then take it on the international stage,” said Sathiyan, who was retained by Dabang Delhi TT.

American Lily Zhang, who will compete for U Mumba, TT, noted that India has seen significant growth in the sport.

“I was here in 2018 for the second season and personally had one of the best times. The team spirit and the environment was so incredible to be a part of. It is incredible to see the growth (in India),” Lily said.

Alvaro Robles of Spain brought up the value of the league. "As players we are in a very important moment because of it being an Olympic year. It is a great moment to perform and to see where we are,” he said.

According to Robles, Indian table tennis is at its highest level right now. The league will be highly competitive and exciting, according to Robles, who will play for Goa Challengers. "Sharath is one year older today, but the level of the young generations together with the seniors is at one of the highest for Indian table tennis," Robles said.