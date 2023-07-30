Ultimate Table Tennis 4 | Chennai Lions thrash Puneri Paltan Table Tennis to enter final

The Chennai franchise will take on Goa Challengers in the final on a Super Sunday and will look to defend their title. Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal faced Manush Shah in the fourth match of the tie and won the necessary eighth point required for victory. The youngster produced startling shots early on to take the first game 11-5 before Sharath Kamal made a fine comeback and clinched the second game 11-5 as Chennai Lions reached the back-to-back final in the league.