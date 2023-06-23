WTT Contender Tunis 2023 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan enter semis of mixed doubles
(WTT)
The Indian mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra made it to the semi-finals of WTT Contender Tunis after they posted a win over Germans Cedric Meissner and Yuan Wan on Friday. The Indian duo won 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8) in the quarter-final match that lasted a little over 21 minutes.
Now they will be up against the Korean pair of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon. Unfortunately, both Batra and Sathiyan lost their first-round matches in the singles. Harmeet Desai, the rising Indian player, lost in the pre-quarters 0-3 against Liang Yanning of China. He lost 5-11, 6-11, 5-11.
That was also the end of India's challenge in the singles section. Achanta Sharath Kamal had also lost his first-round match. It was the same story in women's singles as Ayhika Mukherjee suffered an identical 0-3 (5-11, 9-11, 10-12) defeat to Miyu Nagasaki of Japan in the Round of 16.
Other players, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale had failed to go past the first round as well.