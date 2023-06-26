WATCH | Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee win women's doubles title at WTT Contender Tunis
After defeating the Japanese team of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto on Sunday, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee of India won the WTT Contender competition in Tunis. The Indian duo created history of sorts, as they beat some of the top women's teams in the world.
In a difficult final, the Indian team prevailed 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11). The two also made history by becoming this year's first Indian pair to win a Contender title. Their success was achieved in opposition against two young Japanese teens who are both ranked in the top 25 in the globe in the singles division.
The Korean combination of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi also lost against the Indian team on Saturday, 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9), post which Sutirtha and Ayhika made it to the final. Both the men's doubles team of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah from India and the mixed doubles team of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan had earlier on Saturday lost their respective semifinal matches.
Having knocked out the top 3 seeds; Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee earned the #WTTContender trophies 🏆🏆— World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) June 25, 2023
Final match of #WTTTunis is LIVE! pic.twitter.com/WgalBKp7ZG