WTT Star Contender Goa | Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee stun higher-ranked opponents

Sutirtha, whose flawless timing and force on the forehand have been her strengths in the competition, also expressed her feelings following the game, stating, "I feel absolutely great since I managed to beat a top 20 player. Tomorrow I'll be playing against Yu Fu and I am hoping that I will win against her as well. I had faced Yuan previously also and had conceded the match by a close margin. This time I didn't think much about the rankings and I just went with a mindset to play freely and that led me to this victory."