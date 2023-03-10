Singapore Smash 2023 streaming details | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India challenge

25

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Twitter)

The Singapore Smash 2023 comes back for its second edition at the OCBC Arena and is scheduled to be held from March 11 to 19 this year. The competition will feature the world's best 64 men's and women's singles players in the main draw, and 24 teams in the mixed and doubles events

Share this