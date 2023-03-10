Singapore Smash 2023 streaming details | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead India challenge
(Twitter)
The Singapore Smash 2023 comes back for its second edition at the OCBC Arena and is scheduled to be held from March 11 to 19 this year. The competition will feature the world's best 64 men's and women's singles players in the main draw, and 24 teams in the mixed and doubles events
Indian paddlers, who have been in fine form this year, will be led by veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan in the men's singles, and Manika Batra in the women's singles event. She will start her campaign against Linda Bergstrom of Sweden in the Round of 64.
On the other hand, Sharath Kamal will play local player Izaac Quek, while G Sathiyan will be up against Woojin Jang of Korea. As far as the doubles section is concerned, Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar will play their first match Argentine pair of Horacio Cifuentes-Gaston Alto. Manika/Archana Kamath and Manika/Sathiyan have received a bye in the first round.
Where to watch
The live streaming of the event would be available on World Table Tennis’ official YouTube channel. There would be no direct broadcast on Indian channels.
India squad
Men’s singles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal
Women’s singles
Manika Batra
Men’s doubles
Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar
Women’s doubles
Manika Batra/Archana Kamath
Mixed doubles
Manika Batra/G Sathiyan