WATCH | 16-year-old Quek Izaac beats Sharath Kamal in first round of Singapore Smash 2023
(ITTF)
It was yet another disappointing end for Indian men's singles paddlers at the Singapore Smash 2023, as both Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, lost their opening-round matches on Saturday. Sharath, the world no.51 player, lost to 16-year-old local sensation Quek Izaac 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10).
After losing the first game rather easily, Sharath was on course to win the second, and was leading 6-5, but conceded the next six points to go 0-2 down in the match. The third game was a close affair, but Sharath could not keep the loss at bay and lost in straight games.
On the other hand, Sathiyan, the highest-ranked Indian in men's singles at world no.41 lost to world no.17 Woojin of South Korea. The loss came after the Indian took a 2-1 in lead the match but eventually ended up losing 3-2 (11-6,7-11, 15-17, 11-6, 11-5). But his campaign at the championship is far from over as he will start the mixed doubles with his partner Manika Batra on Sunday.
As far as the other singles players are concerned, the likes of Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Snehit Suravajjula, and Manav Thakkar could not make it past the qualifying round. However, the team of Manav and Harmeet will compete in the men's doubles.
WR242 Izaac Quek stuns table tennis icon Sharath Kamal Achanta to score Singapore’s first men’s singles main draw victory at #SingaporeSmash!— World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 11, 2023
Watch out for the 16-year-old and all the action LIVE! pic.twitter.com/4N6U9JLZJc