WATCH | 16-year-old Quek Izaac beats Sharath Kamal in first round of Singapore Smash 2023

On the other hand, Sathiyan, the highest-ranked Indian in men's singles at world no.41 lost to world no.17 Woojin of South Korea. The loss came after the Indian took a 2-1 in lead the match but eventually ended up losing 3-2 (11-6,7-11, 15-17, 11-6, 11-5). But his campaign at the championship is far from over as he will start the mixed doubles with his partner Manika Batra on Sunday.