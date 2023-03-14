Singapore Smash 2023 | Manika Batra and G Sathiyan reach mixed doubles quarterfinals

Early dominance helped Manika Batra and G Sathiyan win the first game 11-7. The Indian team maintained their lead throughout the second game and won 12-10 to win the match. Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Jian Zeng came together in the third game to take on the Indians head-on. To win 12-9 and make it 2-1, the Singaporean duo scored four points in a row.