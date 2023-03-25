Sharath Kamal pulls out from National Table Tennis Championships 2023
(Twitter)
Multiple CWG champion Sharath Kamal pulled out of the National Table Tennis Championships 2023 in Jammu, which means he would be unable to defend his singles titles, after suffering back and calf spasms. The 84th edition of the championship will be held at the Gymnasium Hall of Jammu University.
Sharath, meanwhile, is the most successful player at the national level, having won the singles title a record 10 times. But this year has been nothing short of disastrous for him as he dropped out of the top 50 world rankings as well.
“The world championships in May is my focus and I want to prepare well for the big event,” Sharath Kamal said. “I don’t want to aggravate the situation and I am going straight to rehab.” His absence will give youngsters to give a shot at the title. G Sathiyan, along with Anthony Amalraj, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, and, Manav Thakkar will be in the fray.
In the women's section, it will be a close call between the likes of Diya Chitale, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, and Suthirtha Mukherjee.