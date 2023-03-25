Sharath Kamal pulls out from National Table Tennis Championships 2023

“The world championships in May is my focus and I want to prepare well for the big event,” Sharath Kamal said. “I don’t want to aggravate the situation and I am going straight to rehab.” His absence will give youngsters to give a shot at the title. G Sathiyan, along with Anthony Amalraj, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, and, Manav Thakkar will be in the fray.