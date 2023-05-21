World Table Tennis Championships Finals | Indian doubles pairs start well, progress to next round

It wasn't the best of starts in the men's singles, as Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai were eliminated in the first round as well. Harmeet lost against Tiago Apolonia by 1-4 (13-11, 6-11, 4-11, 9-11, 13-15), while Manush lost against Cho Seungmin 1-4 (8-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 5-11).