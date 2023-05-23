World Table Tennis Championships | Sathiyan wins in men's and mixed doubles, enters next round
(Getty)
It was a good day for the Indians at the World Table Tennis Championships on Monday, as a few wins came the team's way. In the men's doubles G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal won their pre-quarters, while Sathiyan and Manika Batra won their mixed doubles pre-quarters match.
In the round of 32 match, Sathiyan and Sharath defeated the Hungarian-Danish team of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, and 15-13. Later on Monday, Sathiyan and Manika defeated Brazil's Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara in a round of 32 mixed doubles match 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6.
However, Lee Sang Su of Korea defeated experienced Sharath in the singles competition's second round. The 56th-ranked player was defeated by the 33rd-ranked player in four straight games, with the Korean winning by scores of 11-4, 13-11, 11-8, and 12-10.
Sreeja Akula, the current national champion, also forfeited the singles match after falling to German world no. 10 Ying Han by scores of 2-11, 4-11, 2-11, and 4-11. Meanwhile, Manika is scheduled to play her women's singles second-round match against Singapore's Wong on Tuesday. She would also be seen in action in the third round match of women's doubles, along with her partner Archana Kamath, and will be taking on the Japanese second seeds Mima Ito and Hina Hayata.