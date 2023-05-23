World Table Tennis Championships | Sathiyan wins in men's and mixed doubles, enters next round

Sreeja Akula, the current national champion, also forfeited the singles match after falling to German world no. 10 Ying Han by scores of 2-11, 4-11, 2-11, and 4-11. Meanwhile, Manika is scheduled to play her women's singles second-round match against Singapore's Wong on Tuesday. She would also be seen in action in the third round match of women's doubles, along with her partner Archana Kamath, and will be taking on the Japanese second seeds Mima Ito and Hina Hayata.