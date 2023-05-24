World Table Tennis Championships | India's singles campaign ends as Manika Batra loses in third round
(AFP)
At the World Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday, top Indian paddler Manika Batra battled valiantly before losing to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 3-4.
Diaz, who is rated 13th on the ITTF list, will be up against world number 39 Manika won the opening game before her challenger applied the pressure. Up until the sixth game, when both players were tied at 3-3, it was quite evenly matched.
In the men's doubles round of 16, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will compete against the English team of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford later in the day. In order to win the gold medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, the Indian team had overcome the identical English team.
In the round of 16 of women's doubles, Manika will next team up with Archana Kamath to compete against Japan's Hina Hayata and Mima Ito.