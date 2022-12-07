Tata Open Maharashtra | World no.17 Marin Cilic biggest attraction at ATP 250 event

“Hosting Tata Open Maharashtra is a great pride not just for Maharashtra but also for the country. The upcoming edition will be a celebration of five glorious years of tennis in Pune. The tournament returning to January's first week is really satisfying for us as organisers because there will be more exciting competition in the presence of bigger names and this singles acceptance list reflects the same. We are looking forward to welcoming all the players, officials, and fans to make this fifth edition even more special,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.