Maharashtra Open | India's Rohan Bopanna to headline doubles challenge

For the competition, Ramkumar Ramanathan will team up with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico. With a combined team rating of seven, top seeds Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of the United Kingdom made the cut for the Maharashtra Open. Earlier last year, the American-British duo successfully defended their US Open championship and also won two ATP Masters 1000 titles. They finished the year by winning the ATP Finals in Turin.