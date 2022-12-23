Sania Mirza confirms participation at Australian Open 2023, will partner Anna Danilina in women's doubles

However, Sania Mirza 's participation in the Australian Open 's mixed doubles competition has not yet been confirmed. Sania Mirza, who is ranked No. 25 in the world in the WTA doubles rankings, had intended to give up playing competitive tennis after the 2022 season, but she subsequently changed her mind.

Sania Mirza, who is regarded as one of India's greatest tennis players of all time, has won six Grand Slam championships. She participated in 16 events in the 2022 season but has been sidelined since August because of a forearm tendon issue. She also withdrawn from the 2022 US Open .

The Indian tennis player is presently competing in the World Tennis League, which is taking place in Dubai. Former No. 1 in the world in women's doubles, Sania Mirza, reached the finals of the WTA 500 Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Strasbourg Open in 2022. She participated in six more women's doubles semifinals in addition to two finals.

The achievement of Sania Mirza for the year was reaching the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinals with her Croatian partner Mate Pavic. Saina Mirza, 36, made her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance in five years. Sania Mirza has won two Australian Open championships in her career, the first in women's doubles with Martina Hingis in 2011 and the second in mixed doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.